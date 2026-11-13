What happened to Gaffney Jr.’s Gateway Jax vote? Council review points to possible double press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council staff now say Councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. did try to vote on the controversial Gateway Jax/Publix incentive package Tuesday, but may have accidentally canceled his selection by pressing the voting button twice.

‘Computer malfunction’

Gaffney Jr. told Action News Jax’s Ben Becker a “computer malfunction” caused his vote not to register. Council Director Jason Teal says a review found no equipment or software problems.

“After checking with my staff on the Gateway/Publix vote, they confirmed that you attempted to cast your vote for the bill; however, once the final vote was tabulated, your vote did not register,” Teal wrote to Gaffney Jr. Friday.

Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney Jr. said he had difficulty casting his ballot for a controversial Gateway Jax development project.

Teal said the “most likely scenario” is that Gaffney Jr. pushed the button twice, with the second push deactivating his vote.

“This would explain why they saw your original vote and why it would not show up on the final tally,” Teal wrote.

Teal also stood by what he previously told Action News Jax: the voting system was working.

“Again, we have confirmed that the equipment and software were properly functioning for the entirety of that meeting,” Teal wrote.

Questions over Gaffney’s vote

Action News Jax first reported on the unusual vote Wednesday.

Gaffney Jr. was considered a possible swing vote and told Becker before the meeting he was “50/50” on the nearly $50 million proposal.

The measure initially passed 10-8, but Gaffney Jr.’s vote wasn’t recorded.

“I voted yes, but I don’t see it recorded,” Gaffney Jr. said during the meeting.

Council ultimately voted again. This time, Gaffney Jr.’s yes vote registered and the measure passed 11-8.

Gaffney Jr. has denied he was trying to avoid taking a position.

“Legislative services makes you vote! You can’t sit there and avoid voting,” Gaffney Jr. previously texted Becker.

The Gateway Jax/Publix deal

The vote involves a package of city incentives worth approximately $50 million for the Publix-anchored Gateway Jax development.

The package includes a $28.25 million completion grant. An amendment reduced the amount coming directly from the city’s General Fund from $28 million to $9.25 million.

The amended funding plan includes:

$9.25 million from the General Fund

$4 million from existing Shipyards West CRA funding

$4 million from existing Riverfront Plaza restaurant CRA funding

$4 million in additional CRA tax-increment funding that DIA may authorize or recommend

$7 million redirected from a previously approved Gateway Jax N8 project

The deal also includes a separate REV grant worth up to $21.412 million, reimbursing 75% of eligible new city property taxes generated by the development for up to 17 years.

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