What you need to know about City of Jacksonville’s Fourth of July celebration

As the City of Jacksonville prepares to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the city is also preparing for an influx of people. — As the City of Jacksonville prepares to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the city is also preparing for an influx of people.

“What you can expect is the largest 4th of July fireworks show in Jacksonville’s history,” said Executive Director of the city’s Sports and Entertainment Office Alex Alston. “We expect larger crowds because it is America’s 250th and we’re also doing some activation at Riverfront Plaza with some live entertainment, so we expect some more folks than normal.”

Alston notes that this year’s show will include an additional barge in the St. Johns River. He says the fireworks display will also be longer than in previous years.

However, Alston says with more people expected, available parking spots will be in high demand.

The city just released *this list* of public parking locations for the fireworks show.

The garages are either on the Southbank or the Northbank.

But are there enough parking spots?

“It’s not a concern because, again, it is first come, first serve,” said Alston.

Alston’s biggest piece of advice…arrive early.

“Anywhere downtown that’s public parking will be available,” said Alston. “I would arrive early, have a plan for where you’re going to park and all that good stuff, and show up early and ready to have a good time.”

The celebrations at the Riverfront plaza kick off at 4 p.m., and the fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m. on July 4th.

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