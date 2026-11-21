JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wicked Barley Brewing Company, a popular brewery and gastropub on Jacksonville’s Southside, will close for good on Sunday, Dec. 6, the owners announced Saturday.

The brewery opened in 2016 on Goodby’s Creek. In the message, addressed to its “Wicked Barley family,” the owners said they had hoped to create a place where everyone felt welcome.

“For 10 years, we’ve had the joy of welcoming you to our little corner of Goodby’s Creek,” the announcement said. “It’s hard to find the words to say goodbye.”

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The owners thanked customers who filled the beer garden with their families, brought guests and held large celebrations there. They also thanked current and former employees, saying many worked “long before the first guest arrived or long after the last table left.”

Through Dec. 6, the brewery will be closed on Mondays and will offer Happy Hour all day on every day it is open, the announcement said. It warned that some menu items and beers may become unavailable as the business winds down.

Daily closing times may vary based on business, and customers should check the brewery’s social media channels for updates before visiting, owners said.

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The final day of operation will end at 4 p.m. Dec. 6.

“We hope you will come share a meal or a beer with us by the creek one last time,” the owners wrote. “We would love the chance to thank you in person.”

The post did not provide a reason for the closure. Action News Jax has reached out to the business for more information and is waiting to hear back.

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