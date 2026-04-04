Wildfire at Florida-Georgia state line grew to 4,000 acres, authorities said

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A wildfire at the Florida-Georgia line has grown to 4,000 acres, state forestry officials confirm.

The Sargent fire, which began in Baker County on Thursday, has crossed into South Georgia, the Florida Forest Service and Georgia Forestry Commission said in social media posts.

Action News Jax told you that the fire was 400 acres on Thursday night.

The agencies said they are operating as a Unified Command and four “strike teams” from each state are responding to the fire.

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Officials said no structures are threatened at this time, but people are asked to “stay aware of changing conditions” and “follow local officials for any road closure or safety updates.”

Georgia Forestry Commission said it will “provide another update later this evening.”

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