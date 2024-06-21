Wildlife experts investigating birds washing up on shore

Birds washing up on shore have local wildlife experts worried. Pictures show most of them seem to be sick and dying.

A bird expert told Action News Jax Annette Gutierrez the birds are called shearwater birds and are known to migrate here.

However, Ark Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation said they’ve received more than 100 calls about the birds from all the northeast Florida beaches.

“Some people were telling us that they can’t walk, they can’t fly,” Mary Foulks, a volunteer with Ark Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation, said.

The group had to stop taking the birds because of the sheer number that were being handed over.

Florida Fish and Wildlife are conducting necropsies to determine what is happening to the birds.

