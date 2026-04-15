Winn-Dixie and Amazon expand grocery delivery service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Amazon and Winn-Dixie announced they’re expanding their grocery delivery partnership. Winn-Dixie says its same-day grocery service will reach customers across Florida’s metropolitan areas.

Back in September 2025, Amazon announced that it was expanding its grocery delivery service to the Sunshine State, with deliveries in certain areas of Jacksonville and Orlando. Now Winn-Dixie says it will be able to reach customers in Jacksonville, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Tallahassee, and Pensacola.

“Since launching in Jacksonville and Orlando last fall, we’ve seen how much customers value the combination of Winn-Dixie’s trusted selection with Amazon’s convenient delivery,” said Sophie Turrell, the Director of U.S. Grocery Partnerships at Amazon. “More Florida customers have been asking for the ability to shop their favorite local grocery store through Amazon, and we’re thrilled to deliver on that request. This expansion demonstrates our commitment to growing partnerships that customers love and bringing more local grocery favorites to more Florida families.”

“Winn-Dixie is a trusted hometown grocer that Floridians have relied on for generations, and this expansion allows us to serve even more families with the fresh, quality products and everyday value they expect,” said Gayle Shields, the Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer for The Winn-Dixie Company. “Building on our initial launch, we’re now reaching the majority of Florida households—bringing added convenience and more savings to customers across the state.”

For a limited time, customers with or without a Prime subscription can get free deliveries on all Winn-Dixie orders over $25 with two-hour delivery windows. Winn-Dixie Rewards members can link their account to their Amazon account to earn rewards.

Customers can check their delivery availability on Amazon’s website or on the Amazon shopping app.

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