Winn-Dixie to celebrate 100 years with throwback pricing, store celebrations, and large donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Grocery chain Winn-Dixie is celebrating 100 years of business with “nostalgic pricing,” a community birthday bash, and two large donations to fight hunger.

“Reaching 100 years is an extraordinary milestone that belongs to everyone who has been part of Winn-Dixie’s journey – our associates, our customers, and the communities we call home," says Anthony Hucker, the Chairman and CEO of Winn-Dixie’s parent company Southeastern Grocers. “For generations, we’ve been a trusted part of family dinners, holiday gatherings, and everyday moments that matter most. That trust is our greatest measure of success. As we celebrate our centennial, we honor our lasting legacy of serving our neighbors with quality and value, and look ahead with a renewed commitment to empowering people to feed and enrich our communities as we carry Winn-Dixie into the next century.”

To help celebrate the milestone, Winn-Dixie says, from September 3 to 30, it will offer throwback pricing on several items each week. The prices will be available online and through digital coupons on the Winn-Dixie Rewards app.

On Friday, September 5, from 4 to 6 P.M., Winn-Dixie is holding a free birthday bash at six stores across the Southeast, including the store on Baymeadows Road. The birthday bash will include live music, cake, giveaways, sampling, and more. The first 100 customers to arrive at the Baymeadows store at 4 P.M. will receive a mystery Winn-Dixie gift card between $19.25 and $100. The $19.25 is in reference to the founding year of the grocer. The Jacksonville celebration will also feature a replica of NASCAR driver Mark Martin’s #60 Winn-Dixie car.

Winn-Dixie also announced it’s celebrating its anniversary with a donation of $200,000 to fight hunger. $100,000 will go to Feeding America to support hunger relief programs, and $100,000 in product donations will go to local communities across the Southeast.

