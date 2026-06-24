Winn-Dixie Company combating hunger with $150,000 donation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — In an effort to fight hunger during the summer, The Winn-Dixie Company is donating $150,000 to the Florida State Alliance of YMCAs. The popular grocery chain says the donations will provide meals and snacks to children who may not have enough to eat during the summer.

“Summer should be a time for kids to learn, play, and create lasting memories — not a time when families have to worry about where their next meal will come from," says Jennifer Short, the Chief People Officer for The Winn-Dixie Company. “We take our responsibility as a hometown grocer seriously, and through our partnership with the Florida State Alliance of YMCAs, we’re helping provide nutritious meals and essential support for children across our home state of Florida. At Winn-Dixie, nourishing our neighbors is at the heart of who we are, and we’re proud to stand alongside the Y to help families thrive during one of the most critical times of the year for those facing food insecurity.”

“When school is out, the need for wholesome meals doesn’t take a summer vacation,” says Lynne Wilcox, President and CEO of the Florida State Alliance of YMCAs. “Partnerships with organizations like The Winn-Dixie Company help ensure families have access to the food and support they need during this critical time. We’re grateful for their commitment to strengthening communities and supporting our youth across Florida.”

The Winn-Dixie Company says the donation will help support more than 6,000 summer program participants through four YMCA associations, including First Coast YMCA, which serves Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. Johns counties.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 5 children in Florida experience food insecurity.

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