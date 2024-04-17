Local

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold in St. Johns County

By Amanda Winkle, Action News Jax
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in St. Johns County on Monday, the Florida Lottery said.

The ticket won the evening draw and the winning numbers were 1-4-11-27-28.

This ticket was sold at the Publix in the Johns Creek plaza on County Road 210 West, near St. Johns Parkway.

Two other tickets won the evening draw as well; one was sold in North Fort Myers and the other was sold in Kissimmee.

Each ticket will get a prize of $40,459.44.

