‘Within seven days, there was two traffic accidents’: Springfield neighbors concerned about speeding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Neighbors in Springfield are raising concerns about speeding after they saw two crashes happen near the intersection of West 9th Street and North Pearl Street in Jacksonville.

One man who’s lived in the neighborhood for a little more than a decade says people ignore the 25mph speed limit and says it is a blind intersection. He caught the aftermath of one of those crashes on camera.

“Last week, within seven days, there was two traffic accidents, the same exact circumstance right here,” Davy Habell said.

He says it’s been an ongoing issue that he’s been persistent about getting results for.

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“We’ve had cars fly into over half of the houses on this street,” Habell said.

He showed Action News Jax several emails where he’s reached out to the City of Jacksonville to express his safety concerns for the area and the need for traffic calming measures.

“They said that I have to wait 6-10 weeks, which is what they told me last year. And last year they told me it didn’t qualify for not only a traffic survey, I couldn’t even get them to put in a system that records the speed, but they wouldn’t even consider speed bumps,” Habell said.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office crash map, since 2023, between North Pearl Street and about a block in each direction of Habell’s house, it shows about 13 non-fatal crashes.

“Even though it’s an older neighborhood, we still matter on this side. It’s better to fix it now before someone gets hurt,” Habell said.

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Action News Jax reached out to the City of Jacksonville traffic engineer, whom Habell says he’s been in contact with to ask several questions about what qualifies an area for traffic calming measures, if they’ve received neighborhood concerns, and if the area gets increasingly dangerous, what is the process like for remediation.

We are still waiting on a response.

Action News Jax also reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Neighbors say they’ve seen officers in the area that seemed to be monitoring traffic. We are still waiting to hear back about whether that is the case.

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