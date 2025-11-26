WOKV follow-up: Three teens arrested for kicking in doors in Julington Creek

Jacksonville, FL — Three teenagers are facing criminal charges for allegedly kicking in doors in Julington Creek.

WOKV reported Tuesday when neighbors on Sweetbrier Branch Lane reported damage to their front doors from what appeared to be teenagers.

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office says it responded Sunday to a possible burglary in progress, and later found three young teenager dressed in dark clothes and gloves.

One teen is charged with criminal mischief, and two others are charged with loitering and prowling.

The Sheriff’s Office says this TikTok challenge is not a harmless prank. It can have life-changing consequences.

