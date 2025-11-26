Local

WOKV follow-up: Three teens arrested for kicking in doors in Julington Creek

By Rich Jones
Three teens arrested for door kicking in Julington Creek (St. Johns County Sheriff's Office /St. Johns County Sheriff's Office)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, FL — Three teenagers are facing criminal charges for allegedly kicking in doors in Julington Creek.

WOKV reported Tuesday when neighbors on Sweetbrier Branch Lane reported damage to their front doors from what appeared to be teenagers.

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office says it responded Sunday to a possible burglary in progress, and later found three young teenager dressed in dark clothes and gloves.

One teen is charged with criminal mischief, and two others are charged with loitering and prowling.

The Sheriff’s Office says this TikTok challenge is not a harmless prank. It can have life-changing consequences.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News