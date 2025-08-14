WOKV on Location: Zero Suicide Jax Summit

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Morning News is on location at the Zero Suicide Jax Summit at the Florida Blue Deerwood campus for the kickoff of a month-long campaign.

Ahead of National Suicide Awareness Month in September, Jacksonville-based nonprofit LSF Health Systems is bringing together national, state and local experts to advance suicide prevention efforts across our community. Individuals and businesses throughout the community are encouraged to join the movement and become part of an integrated solution by taking a pledge at ZeroSuicideJax.org.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat advisory today with only an isolated late day storm. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking afternoon highs in the mid 90s inland and near or just about 90 degrees along the coast. Feels like temperatures will be 108-112 this afternoon. An isolated late afternoon shower and storm will develop and spread east. The heat continues tomorrow as highs remain in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures remain at 107-110. A few more neighborhoods see rain and storms on Saturday afternoon.

TROPICS: “Erin” is weak over the Central Atlantic but is expected to continue strengthening while moving west then turning more north/northwest. Erin should move north of Puerto Rico over the weekend then turn more north to the east of Florida next week. The long range forecast remains especially subject to at least some change.

3 Big Things to Know:

The fate of a makeshift immigrant detention center in the Florida Everglades dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” hang in the balance as a federal judge considers whether building on sensitive wetlands violated environmental laws. Last week, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ordered a 14-day halt on additional construction at the site while witnesses testified at a hearing, part of a lawsuit seeking to halt operations and further construction. The temporary order doesn’t include any restrictions on law enforcement or immigration enforcement activity. The judge concluded a multi-day hearing on Wednesday without making an immediate decision on whether to issue a preliminary injunction.

One of the most important pieces of mail is landing in mailboxes. The Duval County Property Appraiser wants you to look over your proposed tax notice. The TRIM notice tells you what your house is worth, what you can anticipate to pay in taxes, and what exemptions you have. The city council finance committee recently voted to reduce the property millage rate - it works out to around $1 per month, totaling around $13 million for the entire city.

New developments in the viral arrest of a Jacksonville man. A newly released 10-page memo breaks down the decision and provides new insights into what led up to William McNeil’s arrest back in February. The traffic stop came after William McNeil Jr. was seen parked at a house that was under active surveillance for drug activity. McNeil’s lawyers responded to the memo claiming it represents an effort to justify the officers’ actions after the fact, and they’ll be calling for the Department of Justice to investigate the incident.

