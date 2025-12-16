WOKV Show Notes Dec. 16, 2025: Lack of transparency in Florida bear hunt

Jacksonville, Fl — Environmental groups are calling for transparency during Florida’s bear hunt.

The Florida chapter of the Sierra Club says the bear hunt has been underway for eleven days and the public has a right to know what has been happening during the hunt.

The last hunt in 2015 came to a sudden halt after 300 bears were culled in the first two days.

Sierra Club officials say they want to make sure bear hunters are playing by the rules when it comes to hunting the animals and they’re getting stonewalled by the FWC in regards to numbers.

