WOKV Show Notes Dec. 18, 2025: Two dead in Clay County shooting investigation

Jacksonville, Fl — WOKV is following breaking news in Oakleaf Plantation this morning.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says two women are dead in a shooting at a home on Hanging Moss Dr.

A public information official says a suspect is in custody.

Clay County jail records show 22-year-old Taylor Marques Lomax was arrested for two counts of murder.

In a Facebook post, CCSO said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Additional information will be released when it’s available.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

