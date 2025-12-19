WOKV Show Notes Dec. 19, 2025: Jaguars seek to end Denver’s 11-game winning streak

Jacksonville, FL — The Denver Broncos have a chance to clinch the number-one seed in the AFC when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mile High on Sunday.

Jags Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says that the Broncos have the best defense in the league.

“They’re well coached, they’re flying around making plays, they’re physical, they’re really good in the back end, obviously they’re great at rushing the passer. It just works really well together. The defense is playing really well. It’s gonna be a challenge for us”. said Lawrence.

Denver is on an 11-game winning streak and has the third best scoring defense in the NFL.

The 10-4 Jaguars have won their last five games, including a 48-20 rout of the New York Jets last week.

The Jaguars are rewarding their newest major offensive contributor with a new contract.

ESPN is reporting that Jacksonville is inking wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to a three-year extension worth $60 million.

The deal includes $40 million guaranteed and ties him to the team through the 2028 season.

The Jags sent 2026 fourth-and sixth-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Meyers at the deadline in early November.

