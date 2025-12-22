WOKV Show Notes Dec. 22, 2025: ACPS appeals to public in search for dog killer

Jacksonville, Fl — Animal Care and Protective Services says a young pitbull terrier wearing a harness was found tied to a tree in the San Marco area.

Someone had restrained him, and then shot him multiple times.

“We’re not letting people get away with this anymore.”, said ACPS Chief Michael Bricker.

“There’s no reason to hurt an animal.”.

A memorial has since been placed at the tree where the dog, nicknamed Valor, was discovered.

ACPS says tips can be submitted anonymously and urges anyone with information to come forward.

To make a report, email ACPStipline@coj.net.

