Local

WOKV Show Notes Dec. 22, 2025: ACPS appeals to public in search for dog killer

By Rich Jones
Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) Jacksonville
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Animal Care and Protective Services says a young pitbull terrier wearing a harness was found tied to a tree in the San Marco area.

Someone had restrained him, and then shot him multiple times.

“We’re not letting people get away with this anymore.”, said ACPS Chief Michael Bricker.

“There’s no reason to hurt an animal.”.

A memorial has since been placed at the tree where the dog, nicknamed Valor, was discovered.

ACPS says tips can be submitted anonymously and urges anyone with information to come forward.

To make a report, email ACPStipline@coj.net.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News