WOKV Show Notes Dec. 23, 2025: ACPS appeals to find dog abuser

Jacksonville, Fl — Days after sharing the heartbreaking story of animal abuse, the Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services chief says the community has been horrified.

What happened last Friday to the pitbull terrier, nicknamed Valor, was not an accident or neglect. Chief Michael Bricker says it was a violent crime against a defenseless animal.

The pitbull terrier was found last week tied to a tree in the San Marco area. It had been shot multiple times.

Bricker says this dog deserve a life, and deserved better than fear and pain, tied to a tree in his final moments.

The dog was wearing a blue harness that appeared to be new. But n other evidence was left behind.

Bricker says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is part of the investigation, and he is working with Crimestoppers for a potential reward.

To make a report, you’re encouraged to email ACPStipline@coj.net.

