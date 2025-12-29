WOKV Show Notes Dec. 29, 2025: Blast of cold air to close out the year, ring in 2026

Jacksonville, Fl — Enjoy one more mild day before a blast of cold air arrives. First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says we’ll be 20-30 degrees colder tomorrow.

“Our daytime highs will only be in the 50s. That’s where our morning temperatures have been. New Year’s Eve begins with widespread frost and freezes. I think we’ll see freezing temperatures all the way to the beaches.”, Simma said.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday and Wednesday won’t get out of the 50s but with lots of sunshine.

After a frigid morning, New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny with temperatures climbing to the low 60s.

Friday will be milder with temperatures climbing to the mid 60s. We remain dry overall.

