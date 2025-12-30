WOKV Show Notes Dec. 30, 2025: Much colder today through start of the new year

Jacksonville, Fl — This morning is much colder with temperatures falling into the 30s and a lingering breeze.

First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today. Combined with the northwesterly wind, temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s much of the day.

Tonight, skies will clear, and temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s areawide. A light freeze for much of northeast Florida.

New Year’s Eve will be sunny and cool, with evening plans treated to clear, dry, and cold weather.

A few showers arrive by Saturday along with warmer temperatures.

Sunday is looking dry and seasonally comfortable for the Jags game at 1:00 pm.

