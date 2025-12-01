WOKV Show Notes December 1, 2025: Mayor Deegan celebrates riverfront developments

Jacksonville, Fl — Christmas kicked off along the St. Johns River with huge crowds at the new Riverfront Plaza, formerly the Jacksonville Landing.

It’s one of several greenspaces to open in recent weeks, activating the riverfront after months of construction and years of planning.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan will visit Jacksonville’s Morning News at 9:00 am for an in-depth conversation on these and other developments that are finally coming to fruition.

Saturday’s soft opening of the $38 million first phase of Riverfront Plaza included a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and the Light Boat Parade on the St. Johns River.

The first phase of the park includes a playground on top of a pavilion building, an event lawn, new bulkhead, improved Riverwalk and plaza space connecting to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

The initial phase is expected to be complete in early 2026, according to the city’s I Dig Jax website.

Construction of the second phase will begin by the end of this year and will include a beer garden and rain garden, plus a bicycle and pedestrian connection to the Main Street Bridge.

The RiversEdge development last week saw the ribbon-cutting of a new park featuring an iconic sculpture and a flexible lawn bordered by a walking track and a pavilion.

There are future phases planned to inspire healthy living through art, exercise, gardens and interactive features.

