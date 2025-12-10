WOKV Show Notes December 10, 2025: $15 million for UNF stadium improvements clears City Council

Jacksonville, Fl — Renovations to UNF’s Hodges Stadium have cleared a final hurdle.

The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday approved $15 million for UNF stadium improvements, as well as workforce development.

The package includes $6 million for phase one of a three-phase, $38 million stadium renovation and facility upgrade at the university.

However, in that bill, $2 million for Edward Waters University was tabled due to several council member questions.

Phase one of the 9,400-seat Hodges Stadium that the UNF soccer teams and track & field teams call home was opened in January 2004.

It was renamed Hodges Stadium after a generous gift of $2 million from George and Kernan Hodges that was announced in October 2006.

