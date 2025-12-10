Local

WOKV Show Notes December 10, 2025: $15 million for UNF stadium improvements clears City Council

By Rich Jones
UNF Board of Trustees approves Master Plan (UNF/UNF)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — Renovations to UNF’s Hodges Stadium have cleared a final hurdle.

The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday approved $15 million for UNF stadium improvements, as well as workforce development.

The package includes $6 million for phase one of a three-phase, $38 million stadium renovation and facility upgrade at the university.

However, in that bill, $2 million for Edward Waters University was tabled due to several council member questions.

Phase one of the 9,400-seat Hodges Stadium that the UNF soccer teams and track & field teams call home was opened in January 2004.

It was renamed Hodges Stadium after a generous gift of $2 million from George and Kernan Hodges that was announced in October 2006.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a breezy day ahead with temperatures only in the mid-60s this afternoon. We chill out again tonight and Thursday will struggle to get out of the 50s. Listen to Mike’s ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast:

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News