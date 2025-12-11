WOKV Show Notes December 11, 2025: Florida Theatre President resigns

Jacksonville, Fl — A shakeup in leadership at the Florida Theatre.

President Numa Saisselin has resigned after 13 years in the role. A reason was not provided by the Theatre Board.

The board of directors named Kevin Stone, the vice president of programming, to serve as interim president, effective immediately.

The Florida Theatre’s statement says it will soon begin a formal search for the next permanent leader.

During a live broadcast on February 14, 2025, Saisselin told Jacksonville’s Morning News how the Florida Theatre is so storied, it even has its own event mythology.

