WOKV Show Notes December 12, 2025: Jaguars aim to keep winning streak going against Jets

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars will try to keep their hot streak alive Sunday against the Jets.

Jacksonville has won five of its last six games to improve to 9-4, first place in the AFC South.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen says the Jets have had recent improvement.

“You got good leadership and discipline within your organization and you’re team. You’re gonna see some sort of improvements which they have and they’re playing fast in all three phases”.

Still, New York is 3-10 and has lost three of its last four games.

Brady Cook, an undrafted rookie out of Missouri, is likely to start at quarterback.

