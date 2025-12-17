Local

WOKV Show Notes December 17, 2025: Byron Donalds is frontrunner in way-to-early Governor’s poll

By Rich Jones
Rep. Byron Donalds leads in Florida Governor poll UNITED STATES - JULY 22: Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., is seen in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — An early frontrunner has emerged in the race for Florida Governor.

A poll by The American Promise puts Congressman Byron Donalds well ahead of the field with 38 percent support among likely GOP voters.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins trails at nine percent, while James Fishback and Paul Renner register two percent and one percent, respectively.

Nearly half of voters remain undecided.

After voters learned of Donald Trump’s endorsement, Donalds’ support jumps to around 50%, while backing for Collins dips to seven percent.

The survey was conducted December 8th and 9th after a multi-million-dollar ad campaign backing Collins was launched.

Collins hasn’t formally declared as a candidate for the race to replace Governor Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited in 2026.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News