WOKV Show Notes December 17, 2025: Byron Donalds is frontrunner in way-to-early Governor’s poll

Jacksonville, Fl — An early frontrunner has emerged in the race for Florida Governor.

A poll by The American Promise puts Congressman Byron Donalds well ahead of the field with 38 percent support among likely GOP voters.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins trails at nine percent, while James Fishback and Paul Renner register two percent and one percent, respectively.

Nearly half of voters remain undecided.

After voters learned of Donald Trump’s endorsement, Donalds’ support jumps to around 50%, while backing for Collins dips to seven percent.

The survey was conducted December 8th and 9th after a multi-million-dollar ad campaign backing Collins was launched.

Collins hasn’t formally declared as a candidate for the race to replace Governor Ron DeSantis, who is term-limited in 2026.

