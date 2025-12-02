Local

WOKV Show Notes December 2, 2025: Fugitive wanted for deadly DUI crash in Jax Beach arrested

By Rich Jones
Robin McAlarney
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, FL — A man accused in a deadly DUI crash in Jacksonville Beach has been arrested in Philadelphia.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department issued an arrest warrant in October for Robin McAlarney after a crash in May near Third Street South and St. Augustine Boulevard.

Authorities say McAlarney was under the influence when he was riding on a motorcycle with a 22-year-old woman, later identified as Tara Shaw.

He’s charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

