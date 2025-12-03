WOKV Show Notes December 3, 2025: Cooler air for First Wednesday Art Walk

Jacksonville, Fl — Much cooler and dry after much-needed rainfall.

This morning is partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Highs today only in the lower to mid 60s in Jacksonville.

It’s going to be chilly for First Wednesday Art Walk at James Weldon Johnson Park.

Tonight’s food trucks include: 904 Saffron, K Bop Jax, BF’nD Food Truck, Chubby Burrito, Pina Colada, Cake Queen and Seitanic Jax.

We will be dry and cool still on Thursday before another system starts to approach from the west.

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking an increase in rain chances for the weekend, which may impact the Jaguars/Colts game on Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

There are four proposed constitutional amendments aimed at reducing property taxes in Florida.

The House State Affairs Committee voted yesterday to approve them all.

The measures still have another committee stop before going to the full House.

One measure would eliminate non-school property taxes from homesteaded properties.

Many communities rely on property taxes to pay for first responders and other vital services.

A bill to change Florida’s gun laws is moving forward in Tallahassee.

A House committee voted yesterday to lower the minimum age for buying a long gun from 21 to 18.

This would reverse a law passed after a deadly school shooting in Broward County seven years ago.

The measure will go before the full House when the next session begins.

