WOKV Show Notes December 4, 2025: Florida takes first step in Congressional redistricting

Jacksonville, Fl — Florida’s Republican-controlled House is holding the first meeting of its select committee on congressional redistricting today.

The state is the latest to consider redrawing electoral maps amid a partisan battle for every edge in next year’s midterm elections.

Governor Ron DeSantis has voiced support for redistricting and even called for a redo of the 2020 U.S. census.

DeSantis claims that Florida was shortchanged in the count, which determines how many congressional seats each state gets.

Civil liberties and voting rights organizations say any redistricting for partisan gain in Florida is unconstitutional. Their supporters plan to pack committee meetings to voice opposition.

Florida has 28 congressional seats. Republicans hold a 20-8 advantage over Democrats.

