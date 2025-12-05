WOKV Show Notes December 5, 2025: Riverfront Plaza park ribbon-cutting signals new era on Northbank

Jacksonville, Fl — A special First Friday event is planned Friday night at the new Riverfront Plaza. The event is typically held at Friendship Fountain but was relocated to the newly opened park.

City leaders will be on hand this morning for a ribbon cutting event at the $38 million first phase of rebuilding the old Landing site on the Northbank.

Mayor Donna Deegan told Jacksonville’s Morning News on Monday the park features a ton of fun for kids.

“An elevated playground that has slides that go all the way down, that has a teepee and all sorts of fun stuff up there for kids to play in. They’re gonna love this because it feels like you’re in a giant fort.“, said Deegan.

LISTEN TO THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm afternoon with a few showers today, weekend rain will be heavy in spots. Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking rain for Saturday night into Sunday with cool temperatures. Rain may have impacts on the Jaguars-Colts tailgate and game at 1:00 pm at EverBank Stadium. Listen to the “All the Weather, All the Time Podcast”:

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group