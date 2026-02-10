WOKV Show Notes February 10, 2026: Early Spring temps return, pollen to explode

Jacksonville, Fl — Early Spring temperatures return this week, which will also exacerbate pollen.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will climb into the 70s today, and even warmer tomorrow.

An isolated sprinkle is possible in SE Georgia on Wednesday as a front approaches.

We are briefly cooler in the lower 70s on Thursday.

Drought continues to worsen, and the local wildfire risk continues as well.

No significant rain through at least the first half of the weekend.

A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/early Monday.

