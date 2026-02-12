WOKV Show Notes February 12, 2026: JU, Mayo Clinic expand nursing partnership

Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville University and Mayo Clinic in Florida have expanded their nursing partnership.

An unprecedented Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing program in Northeast Florida will begin this fall.

The program creates a fast-track pathway for career changers with non-nursing bachelor’s degrees to earn a master’s degree, sit for the NCLEX and transition directly into RN roles within the Mayo Clinic system.

The collaboration builds on JU and Mayo Clinic’s existing accelerated BSN partnership and uses Mayo Clinic’s Dedicated Education Unit model to align clinical training with workforce needs.

