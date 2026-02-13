Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman on the westside.

Police say a woman was riding an electric scooter on Jammes Road in Oak Hill around 9:30 pm Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle that was going southbound.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene without stopping or helping the woman, who died on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at (904) 362-9900 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

The EPA is revoking 2009 Obama-era greenhouse gas emissions regulations. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin claims cancelling these regulations will save taxpayers over $1.3 billion. Environmental groups are concerned that this will raise expenses in climate related impacts, and flies in the face of demonstrable scientific proof of global warming. Listen for update from CBS White House Correspondent Natalie Brand:

Saturday is Valentine’s Day and if spending is a sign - there’s a lot of love out there! ... or a lot of people in the doghouse. ;) Either way, the National Retail Federation says Valentines Day spending is a sign of economic growth. Eben Brown has a closer look at the spending ahead:

