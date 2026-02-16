WOKV Show Notes February 16, 2026: Beneficial rainfall, but wildfire risk still high this week

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s drier and much cooler after beneficial rainfall on Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking temperatures in the low to mid 60s today.

Warmer afternoons return starting Tuesday. After a chilly morning temperatures will climb to the mid 70s.

Near 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday’s temperatures could soar into the mid 80s and it stays largely dry, which will continue to elevate.

On Sunday, a wildfire in Volusia County forced the closure of I-95 for multiple hours.

County officials say there were no injuries reported.

#firstalertwx Flagler County wildfire has both lanes of I-95 shut down near Port Orange @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/1WWSs6KDJe — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) February 15, 2026

#firstalertwx Port Orange (Volusia Co.) wildfire & smoke plume as seen from the Daytona 500 - 4pm EST @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/6qz8zHEQuO — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) February 15, 2026

