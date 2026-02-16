Local

WOKV Show Notes February 16, 2026: Beneficial rainfall, but wildfire risk still high this week

By Rich Jones
Wildfire risk in NE Florida (Garrett Bedenbaugh/Garrett Bedenbaugh)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s drier and much cooler after beneficial rainfall on Sunday.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking temperatures in the low to mid 60s today.

Warmer afternoons return starting Tuesday. After a chilly morning temperatures will climb to the mid 70s.

Near 80 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday’s temperatures could soar into the mid 80s and it stays largely dry, which will continue to elevate.

On Sunday, a wildfire in Volusia County forced the closure of I-95 for multiple hours.

County officials say there were no injuries reported.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News