WOKV Show Notes February 17, 2026: A 6th measles case is confirmed in Duval County

Jacksonville, Fl — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a 6th case of measles in Duval County.

Four of the cases are in kids nine or younger. Statewide, there are 68 confirmed cases.

Jacksonville Chief Medical Officer, Sunil Joshi, told Jacksonville’s Morning News last week that local vaccination rates are below 95%, which is important for herd immunity.

“It’s somewhere in that 89 to 90 percent range which is still good but it’s not enough to keep us from having these, these outbreaks.“, said Joshi.

He’s urging health care providers to protect themselves by getting vaccinated because their risk for exposure is higher during an outbreak.

