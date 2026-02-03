WOKV Show Notes February 3, 2026: Record-tying 8th freeze, milder days ahead

Jacksonville, Fl — Tuesday morning tied the record number of consecutive freezes at JAX Airport at 8 as temperatures fell to the upper 20s.

While still below freezing it’s not as cold as the weekend. And First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll feel milder temperatures in the mid 60s today with lots of sunshine.

It gets even warmer on Wednesday before our next front approaches. Another inland freeze arrives Friday morning.

The weekend looks mostly sunny with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

The polar vortext that brought tremendous cold and even Southern snow is passing - so why does it take so long to restore power in some locations? And what’s up with Iguanas falling from trees in Florida? Fox’s Eben Brown reports from South Florida:

The US and Iran are at loggerheads over Iran’s nuclear capability, as Iran insists any nuclear capability would be to ensure peace. US military forces have been deployed nearby in the Red Sea, including the USS Delbert D. Black, a Navy destroyer from Mayport. In other international news, the Gaza-Egypt border is reopening nearly two years after Israel closed it. Fox’s Jonathan Savage reports:

The Super Bowl is almost here - what are the most popular snacks consumed during the game? The most popular snacks, and the average cost per fan watching the game, might surprise you! Fox’s Tonya J. Powers has a closer look.

©2026 Cox Media Group