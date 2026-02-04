WOKV Show Notes February 4, 2026: Mayor Deegan addresses DOGE report, ICE enforcement

Jacksonville, Fl — The daily flow of news is rapidly changing, offering little opportunity to slow down and really explore a story or issue.

WOKV is committed to providing depth and detail to local issues and, once a month, we bring in Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan for an expansive conversation on pressing issues.

We encourage you to listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News at 9:00 am for the interview as we explore several topics including:

ICE operations in Jacksonville, and the relationship with local authorities.

State DOGE report findings.

The weekend DUI arrest of Parks and Recreation Director Daryl Joseph

The one-year anniversary of the Mayor’s Book Club, which sends a free book each month to every four-year-old in the city.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group