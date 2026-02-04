Local

WOKV Show Notes February 4, 2026: Mayor Deegan addresses DOGE report, ICE enforcement

By Rich Jones
Mayor Donna Deegan (Kristine Bellino )
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — The daily flow of news is rapidly changing, offering little opportunity to slow down and really explore a story or issue.

WOKV is committed to providing depth and detail to local issues and, once a month, we bring in Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan for an expansive conversation on pressing issues.

We encourage you to listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News at 9:00 am for the interview as we explore several topics including:

  • ICE operations in Jacksonville, and the relationship with local authorities.
  • State DOGE report findings.
  • The weekend DUI arrest of Parks and Recreation Director Daryl Joseph
  • The one-year anniversary of the Mayor’s Book Club, which sends a free book each month to every four-year-old in the city.

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



