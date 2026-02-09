WOKV Show Notes February 9, 2026: Should Monday after Super Bowl be a holiday?

Jacksonville, Fl — The Seattle Seahawks rode their ‘Dark Side’ defense to a second Super Bowl.

Advocates looking to make this day after the Super Bowl some type of national holiday have some new facts to back up their case.

UKG’s annual Super Bowl Absenteeism Survey estimated 26.2 million employed Americans say they will miss work the day after the big game, surpassing 2025’s record-setting 22.6 million employees.

The potential lost work and productivity totals upwards of $5.2 billion..

Since 2005, UKG has commissioned The Harris Poll to conduct Super Bowl-related absenteeism research.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

The White House continues trying to spin and downplay a racist video depicting former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. The offensive meme came at the end of a video alleging 2020 election interference, a claim that has been thoroughly debunked. Trump first claimed no mistake had been made, then denied seeing the video, but acknowledged the offensive post was taken down (12 hours later) after GOP objections began circulating. Whatever the intent, the result is sensationalized attention. Ed O’Keefe reports.

FOX’s Eben Brown follows up on the latest in the search for Nancy Guthrie. To date, no confirmation of a “proof of life” has been released to the public. There is allegedly a 5pm deadline today (Arizona local time) per the disclosed $6 million bitcoin ransom demand, that the Guthrie family has agreed to pay. WOKV will be following developments in this story.

Nuclear regulation talks continue in Oman this week, after last week’s indirect interactions between US and Iranian negotiators. Ongoing diplomacy has had a positive impact of temporarily lowering oil prices. Jonathan Savage has this update:

In the Congressional week ahead, Ghilaine Maxwell is expected to plead the 5th Amendment when she is deposed, and a newly unredacted selection of Epstein related documents is expected to draw scrutiny. Discussions of immigration policy at the heart of DHS funding is also on the agenda, along with the SAVE act and changes, as yet another congressional funding deadline looms. Ryan Schmelz reports.

The Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is launching a new seat and head-restraint evaluation that targets neck injuries stemming from rear-end crashes in small SUVs. Jeff Monosso has a closer look at who ranks best:

©2026 Cox Media Group