WOKV Show Notes Jan. 22, 2026: St. Johns County investing in infrastructure to keep up with growth

Jacksonville, Fl — North Florida’s fastest-growing county is racing to keep up with development by investing hundreds of millions of dollars infrastructure project.

St. Johns County Administrator Joy Andrews presented a critical infrastructure update on Tuesday to the Board of County Commissioners.

Andrews reported that St. Johns County successfully completed 61 capital projects in 2025 and has 59 additional capital projects scheduled to either begin construction or reach final completion in 2026.

Together, these efforts represent more than $820 million in infrastructure investment across public facilities, public safety, parks and libraries, roadway improvements, utilities, land acquisition, coastal resiliency, and technology.

The county has a diversified funding approach that includes grants, state and federal appropriations, developer contributions, impact fees, and debt proceeds, reducing reliance on property taxes while addressing growth-related demands.

