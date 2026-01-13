WOKV Show Notes January 13, 2026: Worries over paratransit service fare increase

Jacksonville, Fl — A key transportation lifeline will not be canceled but JTA says it is moving forward with raising prices for its paratransit service.

Hundreds of advocates for the disabled gave an earful to JTA leadership yesterday.

Many had questions and concerns after learning last week of JTA’s plan to roll Connexion Plus into its broader shared paratransit system called Connexion starting next month to cut costs.

JTA plans to increase the price for Connexion Plus to $10 per trip for the first eight miles, then $3.50 per mile after.

Currently it costs $6 for the first 15 miles, and $2 per mile after that.

A 15-mile trip that cost $6 under the old fare will cost $34.50 under the new fare schedule.

JTA CEO Nat Ford says Connexion Plus does not fall under federal definitions of public transit and that is why the price is going up when other fares are being reduced.

