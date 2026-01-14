WOKV Show Notes January 14, 2026: Tracking widespread frost/freeze as coldest air of winter arrives

Jacksonville, FL — An approaching cold front will bring a few showers followed by the coldest air of the season (so far) for late Thursday and Friday.

A line of showers will arrive in Jacksonville between 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm today. A few more showers are possible tonight south of I-10.

Showers should be done in time for the Thursday morning commute.

Overnight, we drop to the lower 40s. Highs on Thursday will only be in the lower 50s with a breezy northwest wind.

Colder air arrives Friday morning with widespread frost/freeze to end the week.

Temperatures will be in the 20s inland and lower 30s along the coast.

Some frost and freezing conditions will be east of the St. Johns River to just off the beach.

