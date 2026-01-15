WOKV Show Notes January 15, 2026: Chilly and breezy day before widespread freeze

Jacksonville, Fl — Brace for the coldest air of winter to arrive by tonight and into Friday.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking temperatures in the 40s and 50s early today.

After a few light sprinkles early we’ll dry out and see lots of sunshine but gusty winds will keep us cold all day.

Overnight and early Friday will clear out with temperatures dropping to the lower to mid 20s inland NE Florida.

A light freeze is likely all the way to the beaches of Duval, St. Johns and Nassau counties.

Cover sensitive plants tonight even along the coast. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s under sunshine and less wind.

An inland frost/freeze is likely again on Saturday morning. Sunday will be a chilly day with highs in the lower 50s with showers.

It turns cold again early Monday, MLK Day.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

Jonathan Savage has the latest on the Iranian government crackdowns on nation protests in Iran. Regional US allies, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have expressed concerns about escalation. President Trump has threatened military intervention, and Iran has counter-threatened to attack US and Israeli interests in the region if the U.S. uses military forces against them.

Girl Scout cookies season gets underway Thursday. FOX’s Tonya J. Powers shares the history of the treat, updates the new offerings this year, and defeats at least 3 excuses NOT to buy some. So, how many boxes of Thin Mints are you ordering?

©2026 Cox Media Group