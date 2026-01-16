WOKV Show Notes January 16, 2026: Icy end to a week dominated by ICE

Jacksonville, FL — A very cold morning kicks off a prolonged stretch of Winter weather in NE Florida. This morning is the 6th freeze of the season at JAX. We average 14.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says it’ll be a sunny day with chilly temps in the 50s. Saturday looks mild with temperatures climbing close to 70.

But a line of rain tracks across the area on Sunday and, with chilly temps, it’ll be a cold rain.

We’ll have another freeze Sunday night/Monday morning and MLK Day will be chilly.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan is responding to the city’s decision to put its Hispanic Outreach Director on paid administrative leave.

It’s after “Yaya” Cardona made a livestream on social media warning local immigrants about sightings of ICE agents around the city.

Deegan says Cardona was put on leave only because she violated city policy. Deegan says there was no part of Cardona’s message during the livestream that was wrong or illegal.

Cardona made the video while she was on the clock inside of her office at City Hall rather than on her own time.

Meantime, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis celebrating the success of his crackdown on illegal immigration at a press conference in Jacksonville yesterday.

ICE operations in Northeast Florida happened Wednesday in cooperation with FHP.

Jennifer Cruz was arrested and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer in the middle of those operations.

Cruz is facing eight felony charges and six misdemeanors as a result of that incident.

“This is not Minneapolis. That is not going to end well for you in Florida,” said DeSantis.

The Governor argued that one of the starkest contrasts between Minnesota and Florida is the level of state and local cooperation with ICE.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group