Local

WOKV Show Notes January 19, 2026: Widespread frost/freeze, chilly MLK Day ahead

By Rich Jones
Cold MLK Day 2026 (Trevor Gibbs/Trevor Gibbs, Action News Jax)
By Rich Jones

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s a First Alert Weather Day due to widespread frost/freeze early today.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says temperatures dropped to the 20s inland and lower to mid 30s along the coast.

Highs today in the mid 50s but with plenty of sunshine and no rain, like Sunday.

Overnight, expect another inland frost/freeze away from the coast into early Tuesday.

Bedenbaugh says we return to near 70 degrees in the afternoon by the end of the week.

Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Read more local news from WOKV

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Rich Jones

Rich Jones

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News