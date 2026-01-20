WOKV Show Notes January 20, 2026: Nassau County and state at odds over impact fees

Jacksonville, Fl — The Nassau County commission wants to increase impact fees beyond the state limit so the county can meet the needs that come with population growth.

Attorney General James Uthmeier, though, said last week the limit can only be exceeded for extraordinary circumstances, and population growth does not qualify as one.

Yesterday, the county commission responded and said population growth is just one of several key factors that help the county meet the definition of Extraordinary Circumstances.

Those factors include significant land value increases and ballooning construction and infrastructure costs.

Uthmeier has not responded.

