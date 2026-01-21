WOKV Show Notes January 21, 2026: City of Jax to strengthen food accessibility, affordability

Jacksonville, Fl — The City of Jacksonville is launching a new initiative that aims to study and ultimately strengthen food accessibility and affordability for residents.

Jacksonville’s “State of Food” plan will be informed by data surrounding where food comes from, how it gets here, where people buy it, and what happens to the waste.

Mayor Donna Deegan says community engagement will also play a key role as the city looks for solutions to ensure long term sustainability, accessibility and affordability.

“We sit in a region with more than 20,000 acres of agricultural land and over 300 registered local farms. Think about that. So, the truth is we don’t really have a food issue, we have a systems issue.”, Deegan said.

Public meetings are planned for the Spring, where residents can provide input and get updates on how the plan is taking shape. The goal is to finalize the plan by this summer.

