WOKV Show Notes January 23, 2026: Hold on, a temperature rollercoaster ride is coming

Jacksonville, Fl — It’s a quiet and cool morning in Northeast Florida, and it’ll be a very nice day with sunshine and mild temperatures.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Saturday’s very different - it turns windy and cloudy with temps only in the 50s during the day. Onshore winds will rough up the beaches with high seas & rip currents.

Sunday features another wind shift out of the southwest, we’ll warm up to near 80 degrees with sunshine.

Be mindful of travel north and west of our area Sunday and Monday as a powerful storm system brings snow, sleet, freezing rain and/or ice from the Southern Plains all the way to New England.

A cold front attached to that storm system moves through early Monday with some rain. There will be ZERO wintry precipitation in our area.

Then it gets cold with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings all with a frost and freeze potential.

Despite the rain chance late Sunday/early Monday, rain still looks pretty scarce, as we are more than 3 inches below our average rainfall.

The UF Proton Therapy Institute celebrates 20 years of service in Jacksonville, and today’s Good News features Chris Helme’s story of defeating cancer -- and sharing that profound moment at the end of treatment with another patient, as they rang the celebratory chime.

Lee Smith, Executive Director of The Players Championship, announced that Ludacris will headline this year’s Players Military Appreciation Concert on March 10. Smith shared that they want to present musical diversity reflecting the differing tastes of Players fans. Previous headliners have included Luke Bryan, the Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker, and others. Visit THEPLAYERS.COM for more information on this year’s events, parking, and tickets.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a trip to Idaho. FOX’s Eben Brown looks at why DeSantis is on the road while the Florida Legislature is in session, and what message he is promoting.

President Trump and world leaders signed the Gaza Board of Peace charter - but some ally countries are holding out (including France, Poland, and the U.K.) and Trump has rescinded the invitation to Canada. Some critics see this as an attempt to circumvent or replace the United Nations, and the charter is drawing scrutiny with the its broad and non-specific purpose, and the $1 billion permanent membership fee.

