WOKV Show Notes January 26, 2026: JAX Airport slugging through ripple effect of winter storm

Jacksonville, Fl — The weekend’s snow and ice storm set the stage for a brutal start to travel this week.

Airlines on Sunday warned of widespread cancellations and delays at some of the nation’s busiest airports. More than 11,400 flights canceled Sunday, according to FlightAware.

As of 9:00 am Monday, JAX Airport had 38 cancellations posted.

It’s unclear how long it may take to unwind the delays and cancellations.

Jacksonville saw morning rain on the back end of the front that swept across the country. Temperatures will plunge from Sunday’s near-record warmth to the 20s overnight.

First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma recommends covering sensitive plants even at the beaches.

Highs will only be in the 40s on Tuesday with sunny skies.

Inland freezes continue each day this week and into the weekend.

