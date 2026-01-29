WOKV Show Notes January 29, 2026: Brutal cold to arrive this weekend, chance for flurries

Jacksonville, Fl — After another cold start with temperatures below freezing (our 14th official freeze at JAX) we’ll enjoy a mild afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which is still below average but will feel nice compared to the last several days.

Friday will see temperatures in the lower to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

An isolated shower is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Saturday will see blustery conditions and the possibility of a sprinkle/snow flurry/light sleet by the evening. No accumulations are forecast.

Temperatures fall through the afternoon on Saturday as northerly winds pick up.

We will likely be at or below freezing by Saturday evening between 8:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

The coldest air of the season arrives Sunday morning with a freeze all the way to the beaches. Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens Sunday morning.

The Donna Marathon at Jacksonville Beach will be brutally cold Sunday morning with the temps in the mid to upper 20s and a NW breeze at 20-25 mph+.

Another widespread frost and freeze to the coast on Monday morning.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

The US Marine Corps visits with JMN. Col. Scott Stephan (Commanding Officer, 6th Marine Corps District, Parris Island SC), Sgt. Maj. Brandon Fairbanks (6th Marine Corps District, and Jax native), and Maj. Matthew Weber (Commanding Officer, Recruiting Station Jacksonville) discuss the values and characteristics of US Marines, and how interested men and women can explore the journey to the title and service career of a US Marine.

Kid Rock took part in a major Senate hearing focused on concert ticket sales practices and scalping concerns, including service fees, reseller markups, purchase bots, and more. Tonya J. Powers reports on some of the major takeaways.

Calls continue to mount for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to step down, including from some Republican lawmakers. Ryan Schmelz reports on what GOP members of congress are saying. Another partial government shutdown is on the horizon over DHS funding, with a test scheduled for later today. In other related news, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) has announced she will run for Governor of Minnesota.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins joined JMN to discuss Florida’s administrative leadership and law enforcement agencies’ support for ICE operations. He defended ICE actions and judgment in “kinetic” field operations, in opposition to the apparent lack of administrative and local LEO support seen in Minnesota.

FOX’s Jeff Monosso is following the latest updates on the unrest in Minnesota, including an attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar, and border czar Tom Homan being tasked with field leadership in the face of ongoing widespread protests.

©2026 Cox Media Group