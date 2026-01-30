WOKV Show Notes January 30, 2026: Arctic air invasion

Jacksonville, Fl — Bitter cold arrives over the weekend. Jacksonville’s Morning News is updating the 5-day forecast live with First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh.

Highs today will reach the lower to mid 60s in Jacksonville. An isolated sprinkle or light shower is possible this afternoon / evening.

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions.

A sprinkle/snow flurry/light sleet is possible Saturday evening in SE Georgia and along the coast of NE Florida; however, no accumulations are forecast.

Mike says it’s something fun to track, but the cold is THE story. Temperatures fall from the lower 50s to the 40s through the afternoon on Saturday as northerly winds pick up.

We will likely be at or below freezing by Saturday evening between 8 - 10 pm.

The coldest air of the season arrives Sunday morning with a freeze all the way to the beaches.

Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens Sunday morning.

The Donna Marathon at JAX Beach will be brutally cold Sunday morning with temps in the mid to upper 20s and a NW breeze at 20-25 mph+. Feels like temp at race start will be 10-12 degrees.

Another widespread frost and freeze to the coast on Monday morning.

GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: The UF Proton Therapy Institute celebrates 20 years of service in Jacksonville, and today’s Good News features Mike McPhillips. He was working for the PGA Tour when he had his first experience with cancer and the UFPTI in Jacksonville. Several years later, another type of cancer challenged him, and he completed care at UFPTI in Gainesville. Fast forward a few years more, and Mike just celebrated his 80th birthday, and his 15th anniversary of beating cancer. He’s thankful to advocate for UFPTI’s great service, while he continues to play “bad golf.”

Singapore begins a strict immigration policy today, stopping people from boarding flights to the country if they are considered “unwanted” or “undesirable.” In other international news, peace negotiations continue among US, Ukraine, and Russia, but Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says that a peace agreement could be resolved if Russian President Putin would “dare” to come to Kyiv. Jonathan Savage reports:

U.S. average life expectancy hit an all-time high last year of 79, according to the CDC. Jessica Rosenthal looks at some of the most eye-popping statistics.

Chase Robinson, Executive Director of First Coast Crime Stoppers, joins JMN with details of a recent animal cruelty event in a Jacksonville park, and updates on other cold cases. If you have information that leads to case resolutions, it could be worth a cash reward and FCCS guarantees your anonymity will be protected. Call 866-845-TIPS (8477) if you have a tip to share.

