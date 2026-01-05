WOKV Show Notes January 5, 2026: Jaguars begin push for first-ever Super Bowl appearance

Jacksonville, FL — The Jaguars clinched their first AFC South title since 2022 with a 41-7 home thumping of the Tennessee Titans.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns to cap the regular season with over 4,000 yards for the third time in his career.

Parker Washington led the team with 87 yards and a touchdown.

The Jaguars are the AFC’s #3 seed and will host the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round on Sunday at 1:00 pm at EverBank Stadium and on CBS 47.

It’ll be the Jags’ first home playoff game since 2022 when Trevor Lawrence led a second-half comeback against the Chargers to win 31-30.

Even though Jacksonville is the higher seed, DraftKings has the Bills favored by 1.5 points.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group