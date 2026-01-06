WOKV Show Notes January 6, 2026: Children’s safety in the spotlight

Jacksonville, Fl — As students return from winter break, Duval County school leaders are renewing attention on school bus safety.

Superintendent Christopher Bernier will speak at a news conference today to announce a new campaign, alongside Farah and Farah.

The law firm spearheaded a survey that found widespread concern and dangerous driving behavior around stopped school buses.

Expect to hear and see a series of public service announcements, digital outreach, and community education efforts designed to remind drivers that when a school bus stops, lives are at stake.

Then next week, FBI Jacksonville in partnership with Duval County Public Schools will host a "Be Smart Online” event.

Parents can also register and submit questions ahead of time at this link: https://bit.ly/BeSmartOnline2026

Special agents from FBI Jacksonville who investigate crimes against children will share the latest methods offenders use, while also providing resources for reporting suspicious activity.

The event is Wednesday, January 14 at 6:30 pm at Kernan Middle School.

FBI Special Agent in Charge joined Jacksonville’s Morning News to discuss the methods that offenders are using to target kids:

